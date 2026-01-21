Is Artificial Intelligence a looming threat to humanity?

Prominent figures in various industries have not only urged for a pause in AI development but are now sounding the alarm that it may pose a grave risk to our very survival. With governments attempting to regulate this technology, experts caution against the potential dangers of autonomous weapons, the rampant dissemination of misinformation, and the emergence of rogue AI. Could the combination of all these factors shape our future as humans and ultimately lead to our downfall? Guests: Michael Osborne Signatory of the AI Extinction Risk Statement Peter Asaro Philosopher of Science, Technology and Media David Tuffley Applied Ethics and Cyber Security Lecturer at Griffith University ... Read More