Who is to blame for the breach of Khakhova dam?

The breach of the Khakhova dam poses a significant and immediate threat to Ukraine and its neighboring regions. The ongoing disaster is already impacting tens of thousands of individuals, causing severe consequences in the short term and potentially leading to long-term catastrophic effects. Vast expanses of agricultural land have been submerged, and rescue teams are currently dealing with urgent issues such as ensuring sanitation, providing shelter, and addressing the displacement of landmines. So, what led to the dam's rupture, and will those responsible be held accountable? Guests: Alex Ryabchin Green Deal and Climate Advisor to Ukraine Andrij Dobriansky Chair of UN Affairs at the Ukrainian World Congress Anna Matveeva Visiting Senior Research Fellow at King's College London