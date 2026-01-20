Are Russian nuclear warheads in Belarus a looming threat?

Russia has moved nuclear warheads to Belarus. The Western nations have found no indication that these warheads are intended for immediate use. However, Russia has stated that they will employ them if their territory is threatened. Meanwhile, a delegation of African leaders undertook a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine, but their endeavours appear to have made no progress. Guests: Yauheni Preiherman Director of Minsk Dialogue Council on International Relations Andrei Sannikov Former Belarusian Delegation Head of Nuclear Disarmament Talks Paul Ingram Senior Research Associate at Cambridge University ... Read More