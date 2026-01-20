Why are record-breaking numbers of people fleeing their homes?

The number of people forced to leave their homes has surged to unprecedented levels, surpassing previous records. In the two decades leading up to 2011, the count of refugees stood at approximately 40 million. Presently, the figure has escalated to 110 million individuals worldwide who are displaced, and this number continues to rise. What factors have contributed to this sudden escalation, and is there adequate international assistance available to support refugees and asylum seekers? Guests: Ruvi Ziegler International Refugee Law Associate Professor at Reading University Olga Sarrado Mur UNHCR Spokesperson Ben Harris-Quinney The Bow Group Chairman ... Read More