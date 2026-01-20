Is diplomacy failing to resolve recent global conflicts?

Diplomacy is the main instrument of foreign policy. It's an art form of dialogue, leverage and influence used to maintain peaceful international relations and - at its toughest - to prevent wars or resolve conflicts. But, in recent years, it's failed to deliver on that primary task. War, infighting and humanitarian crises continue across the globe, some have lasted for decades already. And recent study from the Institute for Economics and Peace found the number of conflicts around the world has risen in 13 of the past 15 years. Guests John E Herbst Senior Director at Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center Ahmed Soliman Senior Research Fellow at Chatham House's Africa Programme Afzal Ashraf Visiting Fellow at Loughborough University