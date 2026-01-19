Why is Iran focusing on strengthening ties with Africa?

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi concludes his tour of three African nations by announcing the signing of 21 cooperation agreements with various countries on the continent. These agreements are expected to facilitate trade worth over two billion dollars in the current year. This visit marks the first time an Iranian leader has visited Africa in over ten years, raising questions about the motivations behind Iran's renewed efforts to strengthen its ties with African nations. Guests: Mohammad Marandi Professor at Tehran University Agnes Gitau Executive Director at the Eastern African Association Alex Vines OBE Head of the Africa Programme at Chatham House