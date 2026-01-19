Is the Indian state of Manipur on the brink of civil war?

The Indian state of Manipur is currently witnessing ongoing clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities, resulting in numerous casualties and displacements. Some experts even argue that the state might be on the brink of a civil war due to the severity of the conflicts. The situation has drawn international attention, with the EU passing an urgent resolution to intervene and halt the violence. However, this move has caused tensions with the Indian authorities, who may not feel fully supported in their efforts to address the crisis. The question remains whether Narendra Modi's government is taking sufficient measures to bring stability and harmony back to the region. Guests: Hejang Misao Social Activist Nabakishore Singha Yumnam National Spokesperson for the World Meetei Council Greeshma Kuthar Journalist ... Read More