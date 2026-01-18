Has the planet entered ‘the age of global boiling’?

This July is set to be the hottest ever on record with heatwaves and wildfires racing across the northern hemisphere. Scientists had been predicting this and warning us repeatedly about what was to come. They agree it's linked to our use of fossil fuels and carbon emissions. Now, the UN is again calling for radical action but is it too late? Peter Newman Co-ordinating Lead Author for the UN’s IPCC on Transport Jennifer Newall Climate Scientist Fahad Saeed Scientific Model and Data Manager at Climate Analytics ... Read More