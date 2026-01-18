Will Cambodia change with the prime minister's son taking power?

Following a 40 year rule, Cambodia's Prime Minister is now passing the baton of power to his son. Hun Sen is acknowledged for his efforts in restoring stability after enduring years of brutal war and genocide under the Khmer Rouge regime. However, his tenure has been marked by the suppression of democracy. With the succession plan in place, will any significant changes will occur in the country's political landscape? Guests: Chheang Vannarith President of the Asian Vision Institute in Cambodia Mu Sochua Former Minister of Women and Veterans’ Affairs Sophal Ear Author of Aid Dependence in Cambodia ... Read More