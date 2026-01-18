The UN describes a dramatic increase in war crimes in Myanmar

The United Nations reports a significant surge in war crimes within Myanmar. Despite over two years having passed since the military coup, a recent study reveals that acts of brutality are becoming more frequent and audacious, reaching an unprecedented level of cruelty. The situation sets the stage for potential war crimes trials, raising the question of whether there are any measures that can be taken to prevent the country's continued descent into turmoil. Guests: Nicholas Koumjian Head of Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar Aung Kyaw Moe Deputy Human Rights Minister of Myanmar’s National Unity Govt Wai Wai Nu Former Political Prisoner Matthew Smith Co-Founder and CEO of Fortify Rights ... Read More