Is the fate of the Amazon at risk?

In the absence of an agreement to end deforestation, the future of the Amazon raises concerns. The Amazon summit in Brazil, which brought together leaders from eight nations, faced challenges in finding common ground on critical issues such as oil exploration and deforestation. This situation prompts us to question how much longer the Amazon, renowned as The Lungs of the World, can endure if its guardians can't unite to protect it. Guests: Christian Poirier Program Director at Amazon Watch Marcio Coimbra President of the Economic Freedom Foundation Rebecca Jarman Associate Professor of Latin American Studies at University of Leeds Raul Penaranda Journalist ... Read More