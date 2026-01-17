Unpacking post-Daesh tensions in Kirkuk and Iraq War aftermath

Violent clashes erupt in Kirkuk, Iraq, as rival protests worsen the country's ongoing political crisis. The city, known for its ethnic diversity, has been a hotspot for tensions for months. We examine how peace can be restored to this diverse city. In the latter part of our program, we mark the 22nd anniversary of the September 11th attacks with a US soldier to share their reflections on the response to those tragic events. We also explore the question of whether the War in Iraq contributed to making the nation and the world a safer place. Guests: Murat Aslan Security Studies Associate Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University Tarık Oğuzlu Professor at Istanbul Aydin University Jesse Damsky Former Army Veteran and Member of the Army Reserve