Top stories of the week: In-depth discussions

In this week’s program, we delve into critical global developments and significant anniversaries. From the strategic meeting between Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin, potentially reshaping military dynamics with Russia seeking weapons for Ukraine and North Korea eyeing satellite and submarine technology, to a reflective look back at the impact of the War in Iraq two decades after the September 11th attacks. We also examine the changing landscape in Iran one year after the tragic death of Mahsa Amini. Additionally, we commemorate the 50th anniversary of Chile’s General Augusto Pinochet’s military coup, exploring Chileans’ collective memories and the country’s present position on the world stage. Join us as we unravel these pressing issues and historical milestones that shape our world today. ... Read More