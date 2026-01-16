Can Saudi Arabia lead the way to revive the Palestine - Israel peace process?

A Saudi-led initiative aimed at rekindling the Palestine-Israel peace process is being considered as a potential way forward, marking three decades since the failed US-mediated Oslo Accords. The initial promise of the Oslo Accords eventually unraveled over the years, leaving the situation unresolved. The question now is whether a new effort, led by Saudi Arabia, can succeed in restarting talks with the goal of negotiating a two-state solution. Guests: Hugh Lovatt Policy Fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations David Aaronson Deputy Director for Israel at the Abraham Accords Peace Institute Omar Baddar Former Deputy Director of the Arab American Institute