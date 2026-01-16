Is there hope for never-ending cycle of conflict in Sudan?

A surge in airstrikes has been observed in Sudan's conflict, as the military strives to regain control of most of Khartoum and nearby cities from the RSF. The conflict has killed around 7,500 people and displaced more than five million, entering its sixth month, with both sides' top generals vowing to fight until the end. So, what are the chances of finding a peaceful solution in Sudan's ongoing war? Guests: David Otto Africa Security and Strategic Studies Amgad Fareid Eltayeb Studies and Development Executive Director at Fikra Think Tank Cameron Hudson Senior Associate at CSIS for Africa Program ... Read More