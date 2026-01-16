Slovakia and Poland navigate new political waters

EU skeptics, diverging from their backing for Ukraine, pose a challenge to the unity of NATO and the European Union as two elections in Eastern Europe cast doubt on their cohesion. Slovakia's election of a pro-Russian Prime Minister and Poland's contemplation of retaining its far-right Law and Justice Party raises the question of why certain former Soviet States in Europe are leaning towards Moscow's sympathies and distancing themselves from the EU. Guests: Sona Muzikarova Political Economist Michael Rossi Political Science Lecturer at the Fordham University Marcin Makowski Journalist Renata Mienkowska-Norkiene Political Scientist at the University of Warsaw ... Read More