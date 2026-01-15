Was the deadly escalation in the Israel-Gaza conflict inevitable?

Over the course of just three days, the conflict between Israel and Gaza has exacted a devastating toll, with over a thousand lives lost. This recent escalation represents one of the most severe and intense periods of conflict in decades. What are the underlying causes that have driven this escalation, and could it lead to regional involvement that helps resolve the Israeli occupation? Guests: Mustafa Barghouti Secretary General of Palestinian National Initiative Danny Ayalon Former Deputy Foreign Minister of Israel Dave Harden Former Minister Counsel, USAID Yemen ... Read More