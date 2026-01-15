Will there be a solution to the Humanitarian crisis in Gaza?

Gaza is experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. Over a million people have left their homes since the violence began, and many have lost their lives. Hospitals are overcrowded. Tens of thousands of Palestinians are trying to escape deadly airstrikes by Israel, and aid workers warn that the situation will only worsen given the severe food, water and medicines shortages amid ongoing hostilities. Guests Mustafa Barghouti Secretary General of Palestinian National Initiative Ahmed Benchemsi Advocacy and Communications Director for HRW's Middle East and North Africa division Tommaso Della Longa Spokesperson and Manager of the Media unit at IFRC