Hundreds killed in an Israeli attack on a hospital in Gaza

Palestinian officials say at least 500 people have been killed in an attack on a Hospital in Gaza. According to the health ministry in Gaza, the explosion was a result of an Israeli air raid. But Israel refutes these accusations, claiming that the explosion was caused by a misfired missile fired by the armed Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group. The PIJ has denied this allegation. Guests: Dr Margaret Harris Spokesperson for the World Health Organization Kamel Hawwash Chair of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign Dave Harden Former USAID Mission Director to the West Bank and Gaza Omar Shaban Founder and CEO of Palthink for Strategic Studies-Gaza ... Read More