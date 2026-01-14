The Netherlands leans right with Geert Wilders' surprising win

A surprising win has tilted the political balance in the Netherlands towards the right. Geert Wilders, a well-known figure in Dutch politics with a track record of Euroscepticism and Islamophobia, holds the record for the longest-serving lawmaker but has never taken on a leadership role. Is this about to change, and what would the potential shift signify for the Netherlands, the European Union, and the world? Guests: Joram Van Klaveren Author and Policy Advisor for SPIOR Edward Koning Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Guelph Yasser Louati Political Analyst