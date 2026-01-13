Is the end in sight for the military junta ruling in Myanmar?

In Myanmar, armed groups are joining forces to get rid of leaders who weren't elected. But how well do they get along? And could the country end up splitting apart, even though the military promised to keep it together? We first speak with the deputy head of UNOCHA in Myanmar to gain insights into the situation on the ground. Then, we broaden our discussion on Myanmar's future with additional perspectives from our other panelists. Guests: Danielle Parry Deputy Head of UNOCHA in Myanmar Aung Kyaw Moe Deputy Human Rights Minister of the National Unity Government Htwe Htwe Thein Associate Professor in International Business at Curtin University Einar Tangen Political and Economic Affairs Commentator ... Read More