Can the International Court of Justice ruling help Gaza?

Within the context of an International Court of Justice ruling, the demand for Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza, while not explicitly calling for a ceasefire, raises questions about the efficacy of such measures. Despite the imposition of provisional measures, doubts persist regarding Israel's obligation to abide by court rulings. Consequently, there remains a concern that Israel could continue its assault with impunity, potentially obstructing crucial life-saving aid efforts in the region. Guests: Ebrahim Rasool Chair of the Development Bank of Southern Africa Michael Becker Former Associate Lawyer at the International Court of Justice Botsang Moiloa Political Analyst ... Read More