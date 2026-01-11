Is artificial intelligence the kingmaker in the 2024 elections?

In 2024, elections take centre stage, with almost half of the globe's population having the right to vote. However, what sets this year apart is the widespread integration of artificial intelligence. While AI proves beneficial for campaigners, it also introduces the potential for advanced disinformation tactics. Instances like deepfake videos and computer-generated images demonstrate how the camera can now deceive. What impact will AI have on the world's democracies. Guests: Divyendra Singh Jadoun Founder and CEO of The Indian Deepfaker Odanga Madung Data Journalist Hafiz Malik Computer Engineering Professor at the University of Michigan Jobst Landgrebe Author of 'Why Machines Will Never Rule the World'