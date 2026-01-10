Why is Kenya planning to send police to contain the anarchy in Haiti?

A controversial decision to send a thousand Kenyan police to gang-ridden Haiti remains on hold. Kenyan troops have participated in multiple international peacekeeping missions before, but sending police on a mission to the Caribbean nation is a first, and many Kenyans aren't happy about it. The government of President William Ruto says it is a moral obligation to help their friends where Western-led assistance has failed. But will Kenyan police be able to calm a country controlled by gangs? Guests Mark Bichachi Communication Strategist Philip Etale Communications Director at Orange Democratic Movement Brian Concannon Board Member at Institute for Justice and Democracy in Haiti