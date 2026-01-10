Has Rwanda recovered from the horrors of the genocide in 1994?

In 1994, Hutu militants in Rwanda massacred more than 800 thousand Tutsis and moderate Hutus. The victims are still being uncovered today. Its sheer brutality and speed shocked the world. To some, it seemed miraculous Rwanda found any stability in the wake of the genocide. A Tutsi rebel group led by Paul Kagame was able to transition the country to one of Africa's most stable economies. But other Rwandans will tell you that something quite sinister lies beneath the surface, with an iron-fisted president who they accuse of committing human rights abuses. Guests Olivier Nduhungirehe Ambassador of Rwanda to the Netherlands Claude Gatebuke Rwanda Genocide Survivor Phil Clark Professor of International Politics at SOAS University Christine Coleman Author of 'SOS: Rwanda's 30-Year Apocalypse'