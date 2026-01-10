Why is the US still sanctioning Cuba?

The US imposed a severe embargo on Cuba after the Revolution in 1959, aiming to overthrow the Communist regime. The policy had a significantly negative impact on the Cuban population, causing the continued impoverishment of the only communist country in the Western Hemisphere. The isolation persisted until 2016 when former President Obama made a historic visit to the Cuban capital. Obama's term saw a notable improvement in bilateral relations, marked by the lifting of US travel restrictions, the reopening of embassies, and the removal of Cuba from the US list of State Sponsors of Terrorism. However, this normalisation, referred to as the Cuban thaw, was halted during Donald Trump's presidency. Trump reinstated the embargo and placed Havana back on the list. Despite President Biden's pledge to return to Obama's approach, he has only slightly eased restrictions, leaving many of his campaign promises regarding Cuba unfulfilled. So, why is President Biden reluctant to normalise ties with Havana, and with the election looming in the US, what could this mean for Cuba's future? Guests Sebastian A Arcos Associate Director of the Cuban Research Institute Keith Bolender Journalist Rob Miller Director of The Cuba Solidarity Campaign