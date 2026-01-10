A sobering look into whether the Israel-Iran standoff could escalate into an all-out war?

There has never been any semblance of peace between Iran and Israel but arguably never have they come this close to war. It was Iran's first direct attack on Israel but 99 percent of munitions fired were repelled. As Iran marks its annual National Army Day, President Ebrahim Raisi is warning of a severe response if Israel attacks again. After meeting with Israeli leaders, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron says it's clear Israel has decided to respond to Iran. That's despite earlier warnings from Israeli allies not to escalate further. It's all led many to fear we're on the precipice of all-out war. So where could this latest standoff take the region and the world? Guests Avraham Burg Author Foad Izadi Associate Professor in Faculty of World Studies at Tehran University David Jonas Former General Counsel of National Nuclear Security Administration Rami Khouri Distinguished Public Policy Fellow at the American University of Beirut ... Read More