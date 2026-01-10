What issues will shape the outcome of the world's largest election?

India, the world’s largest democracy, embarks on the first phase of its monumental election, which will be conducted in seven phases, with the results scheduled to be announced on June 4th. This election, encompassing 970 million eligible voters, is the largest in the world. The contest pits the incumbent leader of the Hindu nationalist BJP, Narendra Modi, against the opposition alliance INDIA, which includes the historically successful Indian National Congress Party. While Modi’s decade-long term has propelled India as a rising global force, it has also had its challenges. Most polls suggest a favourable outcome for Modi, potentially securing his third term. So what key issues will shape the outcome of the June 4th results? Guests Raman Malik Senior BJP Leader Preeti Sharma Menon Mumbai President of the Aam Aadmi Party Robinder Sachdev President of The Imagindia Institute ... Read More