How is South Africa faring 30 years after the fall of apartheid?

This weekend marks Freedom Day in South Africa, 30 years since the ANC and Nelson Mandela rose to power after decades of often brutal institutionalized segregation. There was immeasurable hope and promise when apartheid fell, and for many years, South Africa was on the up. The economy was booming and the standard of living increased for the vast majority. While South Africans may now share equal rights under the law, some say a form of economic apartheid has taken hold instead. Huge gaps between rich and poor have many complaining that little has changed since 1994. Guests Botsang Moiloa Former South African Diplomat Solly Malatsi Democratic Alliance Party's National Spokesperson Thamsanqa Zhou African News Analyst and Broadcaster