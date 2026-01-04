Is a large scale massacre imminent in Sudan?

With the city of Al Fasher in Western Darfur besieged by paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the country embroiled in conflict, both city residents and the hundreds of thousands seeking refuge there are now confronted with the potential of a complete RSF assault. The UN is urging all involved parties to engage in peace talks in Jeddah, but is there genuine interest in peace from any of the factions involved in the conflict? Guests: Nadir Yousif Eltayeb Sudanese Ambassador to Türkiye Adil Abdel Aati Chair of Sudan of the Future Alex Vines Director of the Africa Program at Chatham House Claire Nicolet MSF Head of Emergencies ... Read More