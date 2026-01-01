Is vaping safer than smoking?

Across the world, smokers are switching from cigarettes to electronic cigarettes also known as vapes. England is even in the process of slowly phasing out regular cigarettes by outlawing the sale of cigarettes to people born in or after 2009. It has no such plans for vapes, although there will be on the spot fines for shops found to be selling vapes to those underage. It's well known that tobacco smoking leads to lung and other cancers as well as heart disease and a host of other health problems, but very little is known about the long-term health effects of e-cigarettes. The CDC and the NHS says vaping is safer than smoking, but are we actually sleepwalking into another future health catastrophe? Guests Stanton Glantz Retired Professor of Tobacco Control at UC San Francisco Sheila Duffy Chief Executive of ASH Scotland Yael Ossowski Deputy Director of the Consumer Choice Center