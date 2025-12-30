What's next for Singapore with Lawrence Wong as prime minister?

With Lawrence Wong inaugurated as only the fourth Prime Minister in nearly 60 years, Singapore remains under the long-standing rule of a single party since its independence. This small, once-developing nation has transformed into one of the world's most prosperous, boasting a highly efficient and low-corruption government. However, human rights groups continue to criticise the country for its restrictions on political freedom and civil liberties. Despite this, Wong has committed to upholding the policies that have propelled Singapore to its current economic success. Guests: Paul Anantharajah Tambyah Chairperson of the Singapore Democratic Party Chong Ja Ian Political Science Professor at the National University of Singapore Phil Robertson Director of Asia Human Rights and Labour Advocates ... Read More