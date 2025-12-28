Is the future of Germany-France relations at a crossroads?

In a rare event, the French president is undertaking his first state visit to Germany in almost a quarter of a century, signifying a pivotal moment in Franco-German relations. Traditionally, these two nations have been the cornerstone of the European Union's development, especially in the aftermath of World War II. However, recent differences regarding defence strategies, the Ukrainian crisis, relations with Russia and China, and financial issues within the EU have exacerbated tensions between these influential European powers. Guests: Anne-Elisabeth Moutet French Columnist for the Telegraph Zafer Mese Coordinator at the SETA Foundation in Berlin James Jackson Journalist