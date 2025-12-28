Could Israeli and Palestinian states live side by side in peace?

Bangladesh and Pakistan: From enemies to allies?

After decades of hostility following Bangladesh's brutal war of independence from Pakistan, a dramatic shift is underway. With Sheikh Hasina's departure, Bangladesh's new leadership in Dhaka appears ready to rebuild ties with Islamabad. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Bangladesh's President Mohammad Yunus are signaling a new era of cooperation, potentially altering South Asia's political landscape. As accusations of 'Razakars' and Pakistani interference fade, Bangladesh seems to be pivoting away from India and moving closer to both Pakistan and China. But could this reconciliation reshape regional power dynamics, and what does it mean for India's influence in South Asia? Today's Newsmaker is the Bangladesh-Pakistan rapprochement. Guests: Uzma Kardar Member of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab Tariq Bin Aziz Former Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Lawyers Forum UK Sreeradha Datta Professor of International Affairs at Jindal University