Is rising Islamophobia pushing a Muslim brain drain in France?

Amidst rising anti-Islamic rhetoric, France is reportedly seeing a brain drain among its educated young Muslims, according to a new academic book. As the country gears up for snap elections, concerns are growing over further alienation of the largest Muslim population in the EU. The potential departure of these individuals also raises questions about how it might impact France's relationship with its allies. Guests: Olivier Esteves Author of 'France, Loving It But Leaving It' Hania Chalal President of the Forum of European Muslim Youth Organisations Amel Boubekeur Sociologist in the School of Advanced Studies in the Social Sciences ... Read More