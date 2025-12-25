Interview with the son of Aung San Suu Kyi: Kim Aris

Aung San Suu Kyi is known as the mother of Myanmar. Her tireless quest for democracy saw her spend decades under house arrest but eventually when the military junta allowed elections in 2015 she rose to power. However, a subsequent military coup in 2021 led to her arrest and disappearance. In this edition of the Newsmakers, we speak to her son, Kim Aris, about his mother's condition and the fight for democracy in Myanmar that the world seems to have forgotten. Guest: Kim Aris Youngest Son of Aung San Suu Kyi