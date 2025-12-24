Ukraine’s entire front line could crumble

Kiev had hoped an incursion into Russian territory would give it leverage over Moscow. But two weeks on, Russia has hit civilian targets as far west as Lviv, and is on the verge of taking Pokrovsk. With more innocent civilians dying and "safe" cities now under attack, can Ukraine turn the tide of the war? Guests: Peter Zalmayev Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative Viktor Oleivch Lead Expert at the Center for Actual Politics Robert Hamilton Head of Research at the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s Eurasia Program ... Read More