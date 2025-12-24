Netanyahu on the edge, how long can he last?

How much longer can Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defy condemnation and stay in power? He is under intense pressure on so many fronts, but still he continues with his onslaught on Gaza. Recent polls show 71 percent of Israelis want Netanyahu to step down. This as demands for a ceasefire, even from the US grow ever louder. Today's Newsmaker is Benjamin Netanyahu. Guests: Aida Touma-Sliman Member of the Knesset for the Hadash Party Akiva Eldar Political Analyst Yossi Mekelberg Associate Fellow at Chatham House