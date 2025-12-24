Macron Appoints Barnier as PM: What It Means for France?

Will France ever get a functional government? As predicted after the shock election victory of the French left, leaders are now fumbling attempts to form a government. Political turmoil is, once again, taking center stage in France, as thousands of people have taken to the streetsto protest President Emmanuel Macron's appointment of conservative Michel Barnier as prime minister. But what choices does President Emmanuel Macron really have? Today's Newsmaker is France. Guests: Marianna Rocher Representative of the French National Rally Party Yasser Louati Political Analyst Philippe Marlière Professor of French and European Politics at UCL