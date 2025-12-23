How will Trump reshape America - Immigration, the economy, Israel and Ukraine

With all eyes on the US president-elect, how should the world prepare for Donald Trump 2.0? Trump’s promises include ending the Ukraine war, supporting Israel’s policies in Gaza, rolling back Biden’s climate incentives, and implementing mass deportations. Can Trump deliver on these promises? How much of his plans can he actually push through and will they work inside and outside America? With insights from political experts, we break down the profound consequences of a Trump 2.0 presidency. Today's Newsmaker is Donald J Trump. ... Read More