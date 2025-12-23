No president, no parliament, just gangs

Amid escalating anarchy and political breakdown, Haiti faces one of its darkest periods. Prime Minister Garry Conille has been ousted, adding to a series of short-lived leaders, as gang violence dominates most of the country. With no president since 2021 and an empty parliament since 2023, Haiti is left in the hands of a Transitional Presidential Council plagued by corruption allegations. Meanwhile, over 700,000 Haitians have been displaced, with famine-like conditions emerging in some areas. Can international assistance or local resilience bring stability to a country ravaged by gangs and political corruption? Today's Newsmaker is Haiti. Guests: Christophe Garnier MSF Head of Mission in Haiti Judes Jonathas Independent Consultant Kim Ives Editor at Haiti Liberte Newspaper