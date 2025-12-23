Is China’s economic miracle unravelling?

Over the past few decades China’s spectacular economic growth has been a model for decades been unprecedented in human history, but is it starting to unravel? Youth unemployment is at record high, the real estate market is in crisis, and global trade tensions are rising. Can China steady the ship, reverse course, or is this the beginning of the end for its economic miracle? What will the impact be of collapsing giants like Evergrande on China's economy? How will US-China trade wars and global economic shifts shape China's future? And can Beijing’s leadership avoid the fate of the Soviet Union? Guests: Warwick Powell Senior Fellow at the Taihe Institute and author of China, Trust and Digital Supply Chains Steve Keen Economist and author of Debunking Economics Ben Norton Journalist and editor of the Geopolitical Economy Report ... Read More