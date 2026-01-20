Former Marine Chokes Angry Man to Death on NY Subway

Former US marine Daniel Penny was travelling on the New York subway when a homeless man, Jordan Neely, got on the train. When Neely started screaming and scaring passengers, Penny put him in a chokehold to restrain him. The incident was filmed by another passenger and this video is now crucial evidence. Some witnesses have called Penny a hero, others say he’s a killer, and even a racist. The question is now in the hands of the justice system as Penny finds himself charged with second-degree manslaughter. What's definitely clear is that this case has further exposed America's polarised racial and political landscape. We hear from our experts including a former special forces trainer to assess whether the former marine used reasonable force to restrain Neely? ... Read More