World's Top Alien Hunter Reveals Shocking Discovery

Harvard professor Avi Loeb, often described in the media as the world’s top alien hunter, speaks to Nexus about some of his recent discoveries and what they could potentially mean for the search of life beyond our planet. Back on earth, Jamie Mausan, a Mexican UFO enthusiast presented ‘evidence’ of two supposed 'alien corpses' to Mexican Congress. Are these corpses real? The global scientific community, and our guests, seem sceptical of his discoveries, not least because Mausan has a history of being debunked. We also hear from Antigona Segura, a Mexican astro-biologist who has actually examined samples from these corpses as well as Brian Dunning, host of the Skeptoid podcast which is dedicated to tackling popular conspiracies and myths. ... Read More