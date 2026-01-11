Taylor Swift PsyOp To Help Biden Beat Trump?

Taylor Swift is the biggest pop star on the planet, a self-proclaimed Democrat AND VERY anti-Trump. And all that has fuelled a theory among certain Republicans that Joe Biden’s team is using her in a covert conspiracy to get him re-elected. Polls show that nearly one in five Americans believe the conspiracy claim is real. On Nexus we ask Jennifer Ewing from Republicans Overseas and Todd Webster, a Democratic political consultant, whether the so-called ‘Swift Psyop’ could be true, or whether the Democrats are planning to replace Biden anyway. We also look forward to Super Tuesday which will see 15 states choose between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley for the Republican ticket. Giving us their opinions are Jennifer Nassour who is Nikki Haley’s campaign Chair in the state of Massachusetts. And Donald Trump's apparent favourite author Nick Adams. ... Read More