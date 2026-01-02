Two Dead. A Third Boeing Whistleblower Lives In Terror

#BoeingWhistleblowersDead #BoeingSafety A second Boeing whistleblower has died, and a third told Congress he feared for his life. All three had warned that the giant aircraft manufacturer had serious safety issues on the production lines for planes like the 737 Max and the 787 Dreamliner, the exact planes which take millions of us on holiday every year. This week on Nexus we talk to Captain Dennis Tajer, an airline Pilot who often flies Boeing’s 737 MAX, Shawn Pruchnicki, an aviation safety expert who has given evidence to the Senate, and David Colapinto, founder of the National Whistleblowers Centre. We ask whether Boeing whistleblowers really are in danger, and whether the culture at the company needs to change. ... Read More