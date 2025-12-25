Is Keir Starmer Racist Against White People?

In the wake of riots across Britain, the new Prime Minister Keir Starmer has ordered the harshest of crackdowns on those taking part. Hundreds have been charged for taking part in the unrest, while others face jail for comments made online, leading to accusations that the law is attacking freedom of speech. On Nexus this week we ask Toby Young, the Director of the Free Speech Union and Amy Nickell Turner, a broadcaster and political commentator whether there should be limits to what people are allowed to express online. We’re also joined by Sam Fowles a barrister from the UK who explains how the law is being used and Timothy Edgar an American privacy lawyer and civil liberties activist to discuss how things would be different in the US. ... Read More