THE BAYESIAN: SUPERYACHT SINKING

The sinking of the 'unsinkable' Bayesian Yacht has taken the world by storm and an investigation is underway to determine why the superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily, killing seven. The vessel went down in some 165 feet of water after being struck by a waterspout, whilst occupied by British tech tycoon Mike Lynch, his 18-year old daughter Hannah, Chris Morvillo, his Lawyer and Jonathan Bloomer, Morgan Stanley Chairman. There are many theories surrounding what happened and highlighting conspicuous details : a freak weather event, the death on the same day of Lynch's co-defendant in a decades long fraud trial and a manslaughter investigation opened by Italian authorities. On Nexus this week we speak to Oceanographer, Simon Boxall and Yacht Design Expert, Jean-Baptiste Souppez, about the freak waterspout incident that killed a billionaire tech guru. And how a boat claimed by its manufacturer as 'unsinkable' could sink. We're also joined by Sailor and Yacht Racer, Skip Novak and Driving Salvage Expert, Bertrand Sciboz, who tell us if more could have been done to prevent this tragedy. ... Read More