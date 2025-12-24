EVEREST: MOUNTAIN OF DEATH

Over 300 people have died scaling Mount Everest since records began, many of their frozen bodies remain on the mountain. As other mountaineers must pass perished climbers during their ascent, the Nepalese Government have organised missions to retrieve the bodies. Rescues and body retrievals are perilous due the extreme altitude and variable weather conditions, taking a team of twelve skilled mountaineers to bring down a corpse from the “death zone” above 8000 metres, some of these missions have also resulted in fatalities. On Nexus this week we speak to Mountaineer, Orianne Aymard, who was recused twice during her Everest expedition and Author and Climbing Coach, Alan Arnette, to discuss how people prepare to ascend Mount Everest and the risks involved. We’re also joined by Tshiring Jangbu Sherpa, who guided the Nepalese army in their mission to retrieve bodies and rubbish from the mountain this year. ... Read More