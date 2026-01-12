The Capitol Hill Show
The Capitol Hill Show | Episode 7: Removing an American President
From climate change to the war in Ukraine, from the economy to the very fate of democracy, 2024 looks set to be a defining year in US history. Veteran broadcaster Tim Constantine takes viewers on a journey through the US as he follows presidential hopefuls, policymakers, leaders and trendsetters from across the political spectrum to bring a unique and insightful look at US politics. Tim Constantine questions the motives and effectiveness of his subjects in his search for truth and accuracy. In the seventh episode, Tim sits down with US representative Ronny Jackson, former physician to three US Presidents who calls for Biden to take a cognitive test to prove his mental health. The Capitol Hill show only on TRT World.... Read More
